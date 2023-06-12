Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Twins.
The veteran continues to enjoy a summer resurgence. Over his last 20 games, Merrifield is slashing .366/.430/.465, and on the season he's now up to 17 steals through 60 contests -- one more than he managed in 139 games last year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Double, stolen base in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On base three times in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Taking seat Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Tallies four hits•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Saturday•