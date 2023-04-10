Merrifield went 2-for-5 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

The 34-year-old put together his first multi-hit game of the season while also collecting his first steal. Merrifield's had a tepid start to the season, batting .241 (7-for-29) through eight games, but he stole 40 bases as recently as 2021 and could make a big impact in that category once he starts getting on base more consistently.