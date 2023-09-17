Merrifield is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox.
Daulton Varsho, Kevin Kiermaier and Cavan Biggio will start across the outfield for the Blue Jays as Davis Schneider handles second base. Merrifield went 1-for-5 with a walk and an RBI in Toronto's win Saturday versus Boston.
