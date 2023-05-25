Merrifield is not in the lineup Thursday in Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's a rare day off for Merrifield, who had started 17 of the previous 18 contests. Cavan Biggio will cover second base.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Stays hot Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Tallies four hits•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: On bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Runs wild in Saturday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Collects eighth steal•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Homers, drives in four•