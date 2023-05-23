Merrifield went 4-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay.
Merrifield was perfect at the plate Monday, highlighted by his two-run shot to put Toronto on the board in the fourth inning. He was stuck in a 9-for-43 (.209) slump since his last multi-hit game May 7. Merrifield is now slashing .287/.339/.387 with 11 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 41 games.
