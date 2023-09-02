Merrifield went 3-for-5 with an RBI-double, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 13-9 win over the Rockies.

Merrifield singled and stole second base off Chris Flexen in the top of the second before he ripped an RBI-double off Brent Suter in the top of the seventh, driving in Alejandro Kirk in the process. The stolen base was his 25th of the year and second in as many games. After a hot stretch from the beginning of July until mid-August, Merrifield has struggled to a .186 average with four extra-base hits over 59 at-bats since Aug. 16, so he'll hope Friday's performance can get him back on track.