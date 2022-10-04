Merrifield went 3-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.

All three hits were singles, and he was caught stealing, but it was still another productive night for Merrifield. The 33-year-old has three three-hit performances in the last four games, and over his last 12 contests he's slashing a blistering .463/.477/.854 with four doubles, four homers, 10 runs and 11 RBI.