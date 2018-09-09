Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Back from DL on Sunday
Solarte (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Solarte wound up missing just under a month of action due to a Grade 2 oblique strain. With Josh Donaldson (calf) out of town, it appears that Solarte will be in line for regular playing time at third base. However, for Sunday's contest, Solarte will man the keystone and bat seventh.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Could return Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Hitting and throwing with no issues•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Could start throwing this week•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Begins rehab exercises•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Dealing with Grade 2 strain•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Officially lands on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...