Solarte (oblique) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Solarte wound up missing just under a month of action due to a Grade 2 oblique strain. With Josh Donaldson (calf) out of town, it appears that Solarte will be in line for regular playing time at third base. However, for Sunday's contest, Solarte will man the keystone and bat seventh.

More News
Our Latest Stories