Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Homers twice Thursday
Solarte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the second game of a double-header Thursday against the Indians.
Solarte had a huge day at the plate, going a combined 8-for-10 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored. The performances raised his average from .238 to .287 and accounted for nearly one-third of his runs driven for the season. After hitting an uninspiring .218 through 87 at-bats, Solarte has turned it on with four multi-hit games across his past six games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Blasts home run in multi-hit outing•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Smacks solo shot in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Slugs fifth homer Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in four Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: On base five times against Rangers•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Everyday third baseman in short term•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...