Solarte went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in the second game of a double-header Thursday against the Indians.

Solarte had a huge day at the plate, going a combined 8-for-10 with two home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored. The performances raised his average from .238 to .287 and accounted for nearly one-third of his runs driven for the season. After hitting an uninspiring .218 through 87 at-bats, Solarte has turned it on with four multi-hit games across his past six games.