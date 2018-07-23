Solarte went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Orioles.

Solarte delivered an RBI double in the fourth, followed by a two-run homer in the eighth to put Toronto in the lead. After going hitless in his past four games, Solarte managed to record his first base knock since July 13 against Boston. He's batting .239 with 17 homers and 51 RBI over 95 games this season.