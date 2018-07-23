Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Slugs homer vs. Baltimore
Solarte went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Orioles.
Solarte delivered an RBI double in the fourth, followed by a two-run homer in the eighth to put Toronto in the lead. After going hitless in his past four games, Solarte managed to record his first base knock since July 13 against Boston. He's batting .239 with 17 homers and 51 RBI over 95 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Gets breather Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Smacks 15th homer•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Two hits Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Pair of extra-base hits Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Yangervis Solarte: Two hits against Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...