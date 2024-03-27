The Blue Jays optioned Pop to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Toronto demoted Pop and Yariel Rodriguez one day before its season opener at Tampa Bay, likely signaling that Wes Parsons and Nate Pearson have secured the final spots in the club's Opening Day bullpen. Pop, who owns a 3.94 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 107.1 innings over parts of three seasons in the majors, will likely be up with Toronto at some point in 2024, but he'll likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role out of the bullpen whenever he's summoned from Triple-A.