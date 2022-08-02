The Blue Jays acquired Pop and Anthony Bass from the Marlins in exchange for minor-league infielder Jordan Groshans on Tuesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

Pop has a 3.60 ERA, 14:2 K:BB and 1.25 WHIP in 20 innings of relief this season for the Marlins. Four of the eight earned runs he's yielded came in one appearance July 25, so he's been very effective for the most part. Saves will be hard to come by as long as Jordan Romano is healthy and pitching well, but Pop could see ample opportunities for holds and middle-innings work going forward.