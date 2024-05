Pop worked a scoreless seventh inning Thursday to record his second hold of the season in a win over the Tigers.

Entering the game to protect a two-run lead, Pop needed only seven pitches (six strikes) to set down the middle of Detroit's batting order. The right-hander has been effective since his promotion in late April, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB in 10 innings, but he could be the pitcher who gets bumped out of the big-league bullpen when Chad Green (shoulder) comes off the IL.