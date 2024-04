The Blue Jays recalled Pop from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.

With Yariel Rodriguez (back) headed for the injured list, Pop will return to the majors to provide additional depth to Toronto's bullpen. Pop accumulated a 6.59 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 13.2 innings with the Blue Jays last season, though he's fared much better this year in Triple-A, allowing two earned runs across 9.2 frames. He'll presumably serve in middle relief while in the big leagues.