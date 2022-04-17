Collins went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the A's.

Getting the start at designated hitter and batting sixth, Collins went back-to-back with Matt Chapman in the sixth inning to tie the game at 5-5, only for the Blue Jays bullpen to falter in the ninth. Collins' bat has come alive in this series, as he's gone 5-for-8 through two games against Oakland, with Saturday's homer being his first of the season. As long as he keeps hitting, manager Charlie Montoyo will likely keep finding a way to get Collins into the lineup at DH or behind the plate.