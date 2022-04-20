Collins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Collins stayed hot in this one, launching a solo shot off Nathan Eovaldi in top of the second inning before adding a single in the eighth frame. With Teoscar Hernandez (oblique) on the shelf, the 27-year-old has started four straight games, producing an impressive eight hits in 15 at-bats including two homers and four extra-base hits overall.