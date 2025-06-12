Brandon Leibrandt: Cut loose, pursing work overseas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees released Leibrandt on Thursday, and the 32-year-old lefty has since agreed to a contract with CTBC Brothers Baseball Club of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.
Leibrandt made a pair of relief appearances in the majors for the Reds in 2024, but after joining the Yankees on a minor-league deal over the winter, he pitched exclusively with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season before being granted his release. In 10 appearances (nine starts) at the Triple-A level, Leibrandt posted a 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB in 41 innings.
