The Yankees released Leibrandt on Thursday, and the 32-year-old lefty has since agreed to a contract with CTBC Brothers Baseball Club of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Leibrandt made a pair of relief appearances in the majors for the Reds in 2024, but after joining the Yankees on a minor-league deal over the winter, he pitched exclusively with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season before being granted his release. In 10 appearances (nine starts) at the Triple-A level, Leibrandt posted a 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 37:14 K:BB in 41 innings.