Minter (hip) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rome on Saturday.

Minter has been on the injured list since the end of May due to left hip inflammation, but he has now been given the green light to return to a competitive setting. It's unclear how long the 30-year-old southpaw will remain in the minors, but it shouldn't take long for him to build back up as a reliever. He currently owns a 2.95 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 21.1 innings on the year, and he will likely reprise his role as Atlanta's main setup man upon returning to the big-league bullpen.