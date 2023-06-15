Minter struck out the only batter he faced to record his 10th save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Tigers during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth inning in the matinee in a non-save situation, so Minter got the call in the nightcap after Joe Jimenez had breezed through the eighth and got the first two outs in the ninth. The southpaw has three saves in his last four games, and while Iglesias remains Atlanta's closer, manager Brian Snitker will likely continue to turn to Minter when the former is unavailable. His current form likely has something to do with that trust -- over his last eight appearances he's allowed just one hit, a solo home run, and has a 9:1 K:BB through 7.2 innings.