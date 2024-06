Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that Minter (hip) has been playing catch with no issues and will pitch an inning at some point next week, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The team has not yet determined whether or not Minter's next step will come during live batting practice or in a minor-league rehab game. Either way, it seems likely that the 30-year-old southpaw will be able to return to Atlanta's bullpen when eligible June 14.