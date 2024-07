Atlanta activated Minter (hip) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Minter has been on the shelf since late May with left hip inflammation. He made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing two runs (one earned) with a 3:2 K:BB over three frames. Minter should immediately be thrown back into a high-leverage relief role when Atlanta begins its three-game series with the Giants on Tuesday.