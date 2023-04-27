Minter (1-3) took the loss in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins. He allowed five runs on five hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning.

Minter entered the ninth inning with a 4-0 lead. He'd ultimately surrender five runs on five hits en route to a 5-4 loss. Minter has struggled mightily recently, allowing 10 earned runs in his last 3.2 innings. His ERA is up to 8.53 with a 1.42 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB while going 5-for-7 in save opportunities. Minter was likely to lose the closing role with Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) nearing a return, though his recent performance may force Atlanta to expedite a change in the back of their bullpen.