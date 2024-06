Minter (hip) will throw multiple bullpen sessions before Atlanta decides whether to send him out on a rehab assignment or activate him, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The initial feeling when Minter landed on the injured list with left hip inflammation late last month was that he would probably need just a minimum absence. It's taken longer than that, although he hasn't suffered a setback. Minter boasts a 2.95 ERA and 23:6 K:BB over 21.1 frames this season.