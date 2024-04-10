Winans is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in Atlanta, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday in a corresponding move for ace Spencer Strider's (elbow) placement on the 15-day injured list, but the expectation was that Winans would be available as a long-relief option for a few days. After going unused Sunday through Tuesday, however, Winans will ultimately take Strider's spot in the rotation, at least for now. Though 2023 All-Star Bryce Elder -- who is currently with Gwinnett -- seems to be a more likely candidate to serve as a longer-term replacement during Strider's stay on the IL, Winans will get the first chance to prove he belongs in the big-league rotation. The 28-year-old previously made six starts for Atlanta as a rookie in 2023, logging a 5.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 34:8 K:BB over 32.1 innings.