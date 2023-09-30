Winans came away with a no-decision Friday as Atlanta was downed 10-6 by the Nationals, surrendering six runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

The Nats clubbed five homers in total on the night, but Winans was responsible for the bulk of the barrage, serving up long balls to Carter Kieboom and Jake Alu in the fourth inning and Keibert Ruiz in the sixth. The 28-year-old right-hander had given up zero homers and only four runs in 11.1 innings over his prior two September starts, but Friday's poor effort might have been enough to get Atlanta to reconsider a potential role for Winans in the postseason rotation, even if Max Fried (finger) and Charlie Morton (finger) remain sidelined.