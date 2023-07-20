Winans will be selected from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday to start against the Brewers, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Winans has been rather impressive this season in Triple-A, putting up a 2.81 ERA and 1.01 WHIP through 102.2 innings across 18 appearances (13 starts). With Max Fried (forearm) slated to return within a week or so, it's unlikely Winans makes many more starts with Atlanta past Saturday. However, he will be facing a Brewers offense that ranks last in the NL with a .687 OPS.