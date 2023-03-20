Atlanta optioned Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
With Shewmake as well as Vaughn Grissom being sent to Triple-A to start the year, Orlando Arcia has won Atlanta's starting shortstop job. Shewmake made a late charge for the starting gig, as he impressed both with his bat and glove during the Grapefruit League play. Shewmake and Grissom will likely serve as Gwinnett's everyday starters in the middle infield, with both moving between second base and shortstop. Both have a good chance to help Atlanta before the end of 2023.
More News
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Chance to win starting job•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Swipes bag Friday•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Making push for shortstop job•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Could get call later in year•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Braves' Braden Shewmake: Earns camp invite•