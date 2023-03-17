Shewmake is making a push for Atlanta's starting shortstop job, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Shewmake entered play Friday with an .805 OPS during Grapefruit League play and has impressed the team with his defense at shortstop. He was making his fourth start over the last seven games at short, while presumed starter Vaughn Grissom has started just two games over that stretch and has been on the bench for three straight (he's expected to play Saturday). The feeling is that one of Grissom or Shewmake will be the starter at shortstop for Atlanta and the other will play every day at Triple-A Gwinnett. Shewmake has struggled offensively the last two seasons in the minors, but it sounds like the first-round pick could be the choice at short if the club prioritizes defense.
