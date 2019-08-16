Shewmake was promoted to Double-A Mississippi on Friday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 21-year-old seems to be progressing quickly after being selected 21st overall in the 2019 draft. In 51 games at the Low-A level, Shewmake slashed .318/.389/.473 with 39 RBI and 37 runs.

