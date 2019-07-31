Braves' Braden Shewmake: Strong start to pro career
Shewmake is slashing .318/.378/.453 through his first 36 games for Low-A Rome with one home run, four steals and a 13:22 BB:K.
The 21st overall pick in the 2019 draft, Shewmake's age (21 years old) and college background make his early success in the Sally League less of a surprise than the expected outcome, but it's still a lot better than the alternative. Atlanta is leaving him at shortstop for now, but a shift down the defensive spectrum remains possible as Shewmake fills out and matures.
