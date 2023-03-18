Shewmake went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.
Getting the start at shortstop and hitting seventh, Shewmake swiped his first bag of the spring on his second attempt. The 25-year-old has put himself in the mix to be Atlanta's Opening Day shortstop with some strong glovework this spring, and he hasn't hurt his case with his bat by going 9-for-27 (.333) with two doubles and a triple, as well as a respectable 2:5 BB:K. Vaughn Grissom has also hit well this spring and offers more upside at the plate, albeit perhaps with shakier defense, so this job battle could come down to the wire in camp.
