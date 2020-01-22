Play

Shewmake was invited to the Braves' big-league camp Wednesday.

The 21st-overall pick in last year's amateur draft, Shewmake rose all the way to Double-A in his first professional season, though he struggled to a .217/.288/.217 line there in a small sample of 14 games for Mississippi. He'll likely spend this season conquering the high minors before pushing for a big-league spot in 2021.

