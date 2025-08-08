Carrasco didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Marlins, allowing six earned runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Carrasco was tagged for five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run homer from Graham Pauley, and never fully settled in. The veteran right-hander has been subpar since joining Atlanta, giving up nine earned runs on 16 hits over 11.2 innings through two starts. Carrasco's margin for error remains thin as he tries to solidify a spot in Atlanta's rotation after a string of injuries.