Perez was traded to the Braves by the Angels on Saturday for infielder Ryan Schimpf, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports. Atlanta is expected to clear roster space to add Perez to the 25-man roster Monday, Grant McAuley of 929 The Game reports.

Tyler Flowers (oblique) is expected to need a lengthy stay on the disabled list, and Kurt Suzuki (hand) was hit by a pitch on his hand Friday, so the Braves needed depth behind the plate. Perez, who was designated for assignment by the Angels earlier in the week, could step into immediate playing time, at least in a part-time role, depending on Suzuki's availability, which may give him some NL-only fantasy interest. Atlanta still has Chris Stewart in tow, though, and most fantasy players in deep mixed leagues should wait for strong evidence from Perez's plate work that he deserves a pickup, though two-catcher competitors have more of a reason to consider him.