Atlanta plans to select Kimbrel's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kimbrel signed a minor-league deal with Atlanta shortly before the regular season began and has made 15 appearances at Gwinnett, logging a 2.45 ERA and 1.13 WHIP alongside a 17:8 K:BB across 14.2 innings. With Atlanta in need of bullpen help after giving up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday's 11-10 loss to Arizona, they'll now turn to the 37-year-old veteran for assistance. Kimbrel has accumulated 440 saves across his 15 years in the majors -- good enough for fifth-most in MLB history -- though it's unclear what role he'll have in Atlanta's bullpen.