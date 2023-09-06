Vines was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Vines will join Atlanta's bullpen for now, but he's a candidate to draw a start this weekend against the Pirates as a replacement for Michael Soroka (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The rookie right-hander allowed two runs over six innings in a win over the Rockies in his major-league debut last week before being optioned back to Triple-A.