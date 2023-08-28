Vines was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Vines has missed a large chunk of the season with a shoulder issue but has pitched well when healthy, including of late at Gwinnett with a 2.86 ERA and 25:11 K:BB over 28.1 frames. He will be available out of the bullpen for now, but if he's not needed the next two days, he could start Wednesday in Colorado. Vines will be making his major-league debut whenever he gets into a game.