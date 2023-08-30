Vines will start for Atlanta on Wednesday in Colorado, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Vines was called up Monday and available in relief for a couple days, but after he wasn't needed out of the bullpen he's officially been tapped for Wednesday's start in what will be his major-league debut. The 25-year-old has come back from a shoulder injury to pitch well this season at Triple-A Gwinnett, posting a 2.86 ERA and 25:11 K:BB over 28.1 frames. Vines could end up making additional starts until Kyle Wright (shoulder) is ready to return from the 60-day injured list.