Vines is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Gwinnett with an undisclosed injury.

Given that Vines has had success in the upper levels and is on the 40-man roster, it seemed odd that he never factored into this spring's rotation competition in camp, so an injury makes sense. He has an excellent changeup that allows his low-90s fastball and average slider to play up. Vines should be considered out indefinitely until we get word on the nature of his injury.