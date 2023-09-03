Atlanta optioned Vines to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday.

Though the young right-hander cruised to a win while striking out five over six innings of two-run ball in his big-league debut this past Wednesday in Colorado, he was sent back to Gwinnett to make room on the roster for a fresh relief arm in right-hander Ben Heller, who was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta is likely to call up either of Michael Soroka or Dylan Dodd from Triple-A when the team breaks a new No. 5 starter into the rotation Tuesday versus the Cardinals. Vines will head back to the minors for now but should be an option to rejoin the big club later in September, either as a multi-inning reliever or starter.