Braves' Drake Baldwin: Banner performance in win

Baldwin went 5-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

It was the second career multi-homer game by Baldwin, who also racked up at least four hits for the first time in his career. The All-Star backstop fell into a 1-for-38 tailspin at the dish to close out the month of June, but he's getting back on track in July. Baldwin has gone 21-for-57 (.368) with four homers, 15 RBI and one stolen base this month to raise his season slash line to .276/.362/.481 to go with 18 long balls, 54 RBI and two steals across 334 trips to the plate.