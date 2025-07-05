Baldwin went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Orioles.

The rookie backstop accounted for all of Atlanta's offense when he crushed a Charlie Morton fastball to right field in the sixth inning. Baldwin has hit a bit of a wall over the last couple weeks, going just 2-for-18 since June 24, but both hits left the yard. On the season, he's slashing .274/.348/.476 with 10 homers and 28 RBI, and Atlanta seems content to deploy a timeshare behind the plate with Baldwin and Sean Murphy, with each catcher starting five of the last 10 games.