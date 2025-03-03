Baldwin has a chance to open the season as Atlanta's starting catcher after Sean Murphy suffered a fractured rib Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The injury will keep Murphy out for the rest of the spring, and at a minimum, he'll be out for the first week or two of the season. Baldwin, the club's top prospect, slashed .276/.370/.423 with 18 home runs between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2024. He is not yet on the 40-man roster, which could work against him if Atlanta is confident Murphy will not miss much time. However, Baldwin offers much more upside than the other catching options in camp (Chadwick Tromp, Sandy Leon and Curt Casali).