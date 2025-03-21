Atlanta selected Baldwin's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The news does not come as a surprise, as it's been pretty clear Atlanta was planning for Baldwin to be its primary catcher while Sean Murphy (rib) is sidelined. Murphy is expected to miss at least the first couple weeks of the season, although there's no clear target date for his return yet. Baldwin has slashed .313/.436/.375 with a 2:7 K:BB this spring after hitting .276/.370/.423 with 18 home runs between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in 2024. He could be optioned to Gwinnett once Murphy is ready but will have an opportunity to show he deserves to stick around.