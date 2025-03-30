Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.
Baldwin will rest up after he started at catcher in each of Atlanta's first three games while going 1-for-11 with a walk. Chadwick Tromp will step in behind the dish for the finale in San Diego.
