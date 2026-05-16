Baldwin went 2-for-4 with a solo homer during Atlanta's 3-2 extra-inning win against the Red Sox on Friday.

Baldwin put Atlanta on the board early with a solo homer off southpaw Connelly Early in the first inning. Baldwin has smacked a solo homer in three of his last five games and is up to 12 home runs on the season, which is tied for fourth-most in the National League and ranks second on Atlanta behind Matt Olson (14). Baldwin is slashing .298/.377/.530 with one steal, 34 RBI and 38 runs scored across 204 innings.