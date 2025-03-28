Baldwin went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's loss to the Padres.

Making his big-league debut, Baldwin guided Chris Sale to seven strikeouts in five innings but didn't make an impact at the plate. The 24-year-old catcher is expected to start for Atlanta as long as Sean Murphy (ribs) is sidelined, giving Baldwin at least a few weeks to prove he deserves to stick around on the 26-man roster.