Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

The left-handed-hitting Baldwin will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Royals send another lefty starter (Angel Zerpa) to the bump. Since Zerpa is serving as an opener and may not cover more than an inning or two, Baldwin could be a candidate to replace Sean Murphy at catcher or Marcell Ozuna at designated hitter once Zerpa exits the contest.