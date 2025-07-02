Baldwin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Atlanta is facing a left-handed starting pitcher (Yusei Kikuchi) for the fourth game in a row, and the left-handed-hitting Baldwin has now been on the bench for three of those contests. Manager Brian Snitker looks content to use a loose platoon at catcher between Baldwin and the right-handed-hitting Sean Murphy, who should continue to get most of the starts versus southpaws.