Braves' Drake Baldwin: Idle for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baldwin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Baldwin had started behind the dish in the first two games of the series, but the left-handed-hitting backstop will head to the bench Sunday while southpaw David Peterson takes the hill for New York. With Baldwin out of the lineup, Sean Murphy will handle catching duties for Atlanta.
